GERD is symbol of National pride, fla...

GERD is symbol of National pride, flagship a " Premier

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 27 Read more: Walta Information Centre

Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn said that the Ethiopian Grand Renaissance Dam is an emblem of national pride and flagship for Ethiopians. The premier in his speech during the 6th GERD foundation stone laying anniversary held at millennium hall yesterday said that the dam is one of the world's biggest hydro power dams and is a means of pride and honor to Ethiopians.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Walta Information Centre.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12) Feb '17 blahblah 276
Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15) Feb '17 Gelleta 113
Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House Feb '17 Gelleta 4
Poll Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12) Feb '17 Caleb YIsrael 59
why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14) Feb '17 National treasure 12
Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09) Feb '17 Lover of Ethiopia 32
The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it Feb '17 GreaterEthiopia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,040 • Total comments across all topics: 279,924,720

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC