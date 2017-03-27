GERD is symbol of National pride, flagship a " Premier
Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn said that the Ethiopian Grand Renaissance Dam is an emblem of national pride and flagship for Ethiopians. The premier in his speech during the 6th GERD foundation stone laying anniversary held at millennium hall yesterday said that the dam is one of the world's biggest hydro power dams and is a means of pride and honor to Ethiopians.
