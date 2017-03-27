GERD and dam experience of the Middle-East
Ethiopians are celebrating the 6th founding anniversary of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam in various activities, which is under construction in Benishangul- Gumuz Regional State, some 830 kilometers from Addis Ababa with a total cost of 4.7 billion USD. The people have now mobilized and making more contributions to meet their very objectives.
