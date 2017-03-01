EUa s GSP Stakeholder Outreach Worksh...

EUa s GSP Stakeholder Outreach Workshop to takes place in Ethiopia

European Union's stakeholder outreach workshop on the Generalized Scheme of Preferences will be held in Addis Ababa on March 07, 2017. According to a presser Walta Information Center has received from EU Country Office in Addis Ababa, the workshop is planned to review in the mid-term performance of the application of the EU's GSP regulation so far.

