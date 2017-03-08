Eto'o backs change for Africa
The President of the Confederation of African Football , Issa Hayatou is increasingly getting desperate, as the clock ticks down to the 39th Ordinary General Assembly of CAF, at which election into the Executive Committee will hold on March 16 in Addis Ababa. Hayatou, who was first elected in 1988, is seeking an unprecedented eighth consecutive term as CAF President in the Ethiopian capital but unlike in the past elections, where he had a roller-coaster ride to victory, the 70 year old former Cameroonian athlete, is facing what seems like an uprising from delegates who have sworn to ease him out.
