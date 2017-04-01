Ethiopian PM visits Tanzania to strengthen bilateral ties
Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn on Friday arrived in Tanzania's commercial capital Dar es Salaam for his two-day state visit in the east African nation to strengthen bilateral ties. According to the statement issued by Tanzania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, the visit followed an invitation from Tanzanian President John Magufuli.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12)
|Feb '17
|blahblah
|276
|Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15)
|Feb '17
|Gelleta
|113
|Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House
|Feb '17
|Gelleta
|4
|Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12)
|Feb '17
|Caleb YIsrael
|59
|why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|National treasure
|12
|Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09)
|Feb '17
|Lover of Ethiopia
|32
|The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it
|Feb '17
|GreaterEthiopia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC