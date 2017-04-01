Ethiopian PM visits Tanzania to stren...

Ethiopian PM visits Tanzania to strengthen bilateral ties

Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn on Friday arrived in Tanzania's commercial capital Dar es Salaam for his two-day state visit in the east African nation to strengthen bilateral ties. According to the statement issued by Tanzania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, the visit followed an invitation from Tanzanian President John Magufuli.

