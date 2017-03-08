Ethiopian landslide kills 15, dozens ...

Ethiopian landslide kills 15, dozens more missing

Fifteen people were killed in a landslide at a massive garbage dump on the outskirts of Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia and several dozen people are missing, according to reports by officials and residents Sunday. Addis Ababa Mayor Diriba Kuma said that 15 bodies had been recovered since the landslide Saturday night at the Koshe Garbage Landfill buried several makeshift homes and concrete buildings nearby.

Chicago, IL

