Ethiopia Reports Invasion Of Fall Armyworm
ADDIS ABABA, March 28 -- Ethiopia is the latest African country to report an invasion by Fall Armyworms, which is actually the larva of a moth, following its detection in southern Ethiopia, says Plant Health and Control Director-General WeldeHawariyat Asefa. He told the Ethiopian news Agency here Monday that the armyworm had destroyed 967 hectares of maize in the state and that it has been sighted in Bench Maji, Sheka and Kefa zones of Southern Ethiopia Nations, Nationalities and Peoples State.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12)
|Feb '17
|blahblah
|276
|Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15)
|Feb '17
|Gelleta
|113
|Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House
|Feb '17
|Gelleta
|4
|Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12)
|Feb '17
|Caleb YIsrael
|59
|why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|National treasure
|12
|Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09)
|Feb '17
|Lover of Ethiopia
|32
|The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it
|Feb '17
|GreaterEthiopia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC