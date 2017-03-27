Ethiopia Reports Invasion Of Fall Arm...

Ethiopia Reports Invasion Of Fall Armyworm

ADDIS ABABA, March 28 -- Ethiopia is the latest African country to report an invasion by Fall Armyworms, which is actually the larva of a moth, following its detection in southern Ethiopia, says Plant Health and Control Director-General WeldeHawariyat Asefa. He told the Ethiopian news Agency here Monday that the armyworm had destroyed 967 hectares of maize in the state and that it has been sighted in Bench Maji, Sheka and Kefa zones of Southern Ethiopia Nations, Nationalities and Peoples State.

