Ethiopia: Hilton Addis Up for Sale

Prime Minister's Office has indicated to the board of directors of the Hotel to prepare the property for auction Hilton Addis, Ethiopia's first, and for a long time only, international hotel franchise, will be up for privatisation in no less than three years when the existing management contract comes to an end, sources disclosed to Fortune. A decision made by the Prime Minister's Office last week has been communicated to the board of directors of the hotel, chaired by Yinager Dessie to prepare the property for auction, the sources disclosed.

