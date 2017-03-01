Ethiopia: Govt Charges 76 Individuals...

Ethiopia: Govt Charges 76 Individuals With Terrorism

2 hrs ago

As fresh terrorism charges against several individuals surge following the yearlong public protests that led to the current state of emergency, prosecutors in Ethiopia have today charged a group of 76 individuals with various articles of Ethiopia's infamous Anti-Terrorism Proclamation .

Chicago, IL

