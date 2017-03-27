Ethiopia: GERD Is Indispensable to Ethiopia's Energy Ambition

Development Bank of Ethiopia on Mach 17, 2016 stated that the amount of money contributed by the public to the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam has reached close to 10 billion birr. DBE Bond Management Director, Firew Kassa said the fund was collected from sale of bond, GERD lottery and trophy, Diaspora's contribution and 8100 public game, among others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.