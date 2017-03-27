Ethiopia: GERD Is Indispensable to Et...

Ethiopia: GERD Is Indispensable to Ethiopia's Energy Ambition

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Development Bank of Ethiopia on Mach 17, 2016 stated that the amount of money contributed by the public to the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam has reached close to 10 billion birr. DBE Bond Management Director, Firew Kassa said the fund was collected from sale of bond, GERD lottery and trophy, Diaspora's contribution and 8100 public game, among others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12) Feb '17 blahblah 276
Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15) Feb '17 Gelleta 113
Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House Feb '17 Gelleta 4
Poll Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12) Feb '17 Caleb YIsrael 59
why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14) Feb '17 National treasure 12
Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09) Feb '17 Lover of Ethiopia 32
The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it Feb '17 GreaterEthiopia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,314 • Total comments across all topics: 279,964,264

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC