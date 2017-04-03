Ethiopia earns over 70 mln USD revenu...

Ethiopia earns over 70 mln USD revenue from leather export

Ethiopia has secured over 70 mln USD revenue from the exports of leather and leather products during the last eight months of this budget year. Leather and shoe industries supervision and support Director with the ministry, Admasu Yefru told WMC that about 70, 496,000 USD revenue from the exports of different items of leather and leather products.

