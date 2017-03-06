Ethiopia: Drought Emergency Spirals Amid Major Aid Shortages

ADDIS ABABA, March 8 -- Millions of drought-stricken Ethiopians needing food, water and emergency medical care are not receiving it due to funding shortages, the United Nations said, warning the crisis will worsen if spring rains fail as predicted. Some 5.6 million people need food aid in the Horn of Africa nation, which has been hit by a series of back-to-back droughts.

