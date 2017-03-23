Ethiopia: Chinese-Built Industrial Pa...

Ethiopia: Chinese-Built Industrial Park to Boost Ethiopian Economy, Employment

Aboret Alemu is toiling in the Arerti Industrial Park, currently under construction and part of Ethiopian government's drive to build special economic zones where domestic and foreign companies can use local labor to manufacture and export goods. The Industrial Park, located 140 kms east of the capital city Addis Ababa, is designed and being built by China Communications Construction Company , one of several industrial parks the government is building across the country with a view to making the horn of Africa nation a manufacturing hub.

Chicago, IL

