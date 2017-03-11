Ethiopia: Addis to Khartoum Bus Servi...

Ethiopia: Addis to Khartoum Bus Services Ready for Launch

The Ethiopian Transport Authority said cross border bus transport between Addis Ababa and Khartoum will commence on the coming Sunday Public Transport Efficiency Authentication director with the authority Tesfaye Belachew told EBC that the public transport project between Addis Ababa and Khartoum has taken about eight years.

