Emblem of Unity
The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam GERD is one example of how collaboration and unity between people can bring national success to a country. The project is almost reaching its 6th year anniversary since it was launched for the benefit of the riparian countries through fair utilization.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Walta Information Centre.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12)
|Feb 21
|blahblah
|276
|Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15)
|Feb 20
|Gelleta
|113
|Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House
|Feb 20
|Gelleta
|4
|Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12)
|Feb 20
|Caleb YIsrael
|59
|why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14)
|Feb 20
|National treasure
|12
|Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09)
|Feb 19
|Lover of Ethiopia
|32
|The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it
|Feb 19
|GreaterEthiopia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC