Egypt's sneaky strategy against Ethiopia

A former Ugandan intelligence agent told the South Sudan News Agency that Egyptian government is actively pursuing a sneaky military strategy against Ethiopia's Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam and that Egypt is also assisting South Sudanese government in its war against the Sudan People's Liberation Movement. James Moises, the former intelligence operative alleges that Egypt and Uganda mutually agreed last year to achieve what he described as "two different interests.

