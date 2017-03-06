Egypt's sneaky strategy against Ethiopia

Egypt's sneaky strategy against Ethiopia

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Walta Information Centre

A former Ugandan intelligence agent told the South Sudan News Agency that Egyptian government is actively pursuing a sneaky military strategy against Ethiopia's Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam and that Egypt is also assisting South Sudanese government in its war against the Sudan People's Liberation Movement. James Moises, the former intelligence operative alleges that Egypt and Uganda mutually agreed last year to achieve what he described as "two different interests.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Walta Information Centre.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12) Feb 21 blahblah 276
Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15) Feb 20 Gelleta 113
Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House Feb 20 Gelleta 4
Poll Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12) Feb 20 Caleb YIsrael 59
why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14) Feb 20 National treasure 12
Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09) Feb 19 Lover of Ethiopia 32
The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it Feb 19 GreaterEthiopia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,991 • Total comments across all topics: 279,378,534

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC