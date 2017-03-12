.com | Light rail fails to fix Ethiopia's traffic troubles

.com | Light rail fails to fix Ethiop...

Electric light railway tracks soar over Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, a rare example of mass transit infrastructure on a continent ruled by ramshackle, diesel-spewing buses. But despite government promises, the roads below are still clogged with traffic 14 months after the light rail system's opening, and for many residents the city's network of overcrowded minibus taxis remain the only option.

