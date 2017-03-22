.com | 'Dance diplomats' take to the stage in Ethiopia

.com | 'Dance diplomats' take to the ...

There's a new way of doing diplomacy in Ethiopia's capital, one that forsakes communiques and speeches in favour of music, sweat and bare feet. A troupe of New York-based dancers arrived in the capital Addis Ababa earlier this month to boogie their way to closer ties between the United States and Ethiopia, a major East African economy and counterterrorism partner for Washington.

