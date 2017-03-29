.com | #AfriTravel: SAA expands codeshare route with Ethiopian Airlines

.com | #AfriTravel: SAA expands codes...

SAA and Ethiopian Airlines have announced the expansion of a code-share service agreement by adding Cape Town, Durban and Canada as additional destinations. The airlines announced the expanded code-share service agreement, initally signed on 1 October 2016, by adding Cape Town, Durban and Canada as additional destinations to the existing code-share flights.

