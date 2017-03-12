Chinese-built railways avenues of hop...

Chinese-built railways avenues of hope for aspiring Ethiopians

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: Xinhuanet

In rural and urban Ethiopia, Chinese contractors are busy building railways that are counted upon to speed up the industrialization of the east African country. Their presence has brought the locals life-transforming opportunities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12) Feb 21 blahblah 276
Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15) Feb 20 Gelleta 113
Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House Feb 20 Gelleta 4
Poll Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12) Feb 20 Caleb YIsrael 59
why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14) Feb 20 National treasure 12
Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09) Feb 19 Lover of Ethiopia 32
The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it Feb 19 GreaterEthiopia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,071 • Total comments across all topics: 279,491,063

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC