Cao Guoxiong, second from right, is welcomed to Beijing airport by his workmates. Photo: Handout
A frenzied passenger attempted to enter the cockpit of a Beijing-bound aircraft on Saturday before being subdued by a Chinese passenger and the flight captain. The incident took place on an Ethiopian Airlines flight from Addis Ababa to Beijing, according to news portal ThePaper.cn.
