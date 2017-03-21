Buried in Ethiopian dump landslide - ...

Buried in Ethiopian dump landslide - a young man and his dream

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

ADDIS ABABA: Biniam Alemeneh's father was a construction worker, but the 16-year-old Ethiopian student dreamed of becoming an engineer, inspired by his country's booming economy and the tall glass buildings mushrooming around his home city of Addis Ababa. On March 11, the colossal mound of rubbish that dominated his neighbourhood collapsed, burying him and at least 114 others and tarnishing the government's carefully polished image of economic progress.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12) Feb 21 blahblah 276
Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15) Feb 20 Gelleta 113
Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House Feb 20 Gelleta 4
Poll Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12) Feb 20 Caleb YIsrael 59
why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14) Feb 20 National treasure 12
Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09) Feb 19 Lover of Ethiopia 32
The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it Feb 19 GreaterEthiopia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,287 • Total comments across all topics: 279,716,599

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC