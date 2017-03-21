Buried in Ethiopian dump landslide - a young man and his dream

ADDIS ABABA: Biniam Alemeneh's father was a construction worker, but the 16-year-old Ethiopian student dreamed of becoming an engineer, inspired by his country's booming economy and the tall glass buildings mushrooming around his home city of Addis Ababa. On March 11, the colossal mound of rubbish that dominated his neighbourhood collapsed, burying him and at least 114 others and tarnishing the government's carefully polished image of economic progress.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.