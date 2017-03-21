Buried in Ethiopian dump landslide - a young man and his dream
ADDIS ABABA: Biniam Alemeneh's father was a construction worker, but the 16-year-old Ethiopian student dreamed of becoming an engineer, inspired by his country's booming economy and the tall glass buildings mushrooming around his home city of Addis Ababa. On March 11, the colossal mound of rubbish that dominated his neighbourhood collapsed, burying him and at least 114 others and tarnishing the government's carefully polished image of economic progress.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12)
|Feb 21
|blahblah
|276
|Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15)
|Feb 20
|Gelleta
|113
|Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House
|Feb 20
|Gelleta
|4
|Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12)
|Feb 20
|Caleb YIsrael
|59
|why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14)
|Feb 20
|National treasure
|12
|Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09)
|Feb 19
|Lover of Ethiopia
|32
|The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it
|Feb 19
|GreaterEthiopia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC