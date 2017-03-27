Authority bans import of 23 tons of food products
Food, Medicine and Health Care Administration and control Authority says it has banned the import of 23 tons of perished food products during this budget year. Food health, health affiliated institutions inspection director with the authority, Abnet Wendimu told WIC that authority repatriated 23 tons of food products imported to the country due to failure to meet the standard requirement of food stipulated by the authority.
