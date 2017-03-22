Authority bans 8 types of medicines

Food, Medicine and Health Care Administration and Control Authority said that it has banned 8 types of medicines from the total imported medicines in the country during this budget year. Health Institutions Inspection Director with the authority, Gezahegn Endale, told WIC that the authority has banned 8 types of medicines from the total 50 types of medicines imported through post market survey during the last nine months of this fiscal year.

