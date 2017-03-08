At least 48 people killed in garbage dump landslide in Ethiopia

At least 48 people, 15 of them children, were killed in a landslide at a huge garbage dump on the outskirts of the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, the city's spokesman said on Monday. People gather at the site after a landslide at a garbage dump on the outskirts of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia in this still image taken from a video from March 12, 2017.

