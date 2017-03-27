Ashhurst man helps Ethiopian village ...

Ashhurst man helps Ethiopian village develop

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: Manawatu Standard

After visiting Ethiopia, Ashhurst resident Ric Foxley founded an organisation to help support Amlaku Teshome, a young Ethiopian man through an agricultural degree. As he read primary school books under streetlights, runaway Amlaku Teshome's hope to bring his Ethiopian village out of poverty must have seemed like a dream.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12) Feb '17 blahblah 276
Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15) Feb '17 Gelleta 113
Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House Feb '17 Gelleta 4
Poll Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12) Feb '17 Caleb YIsrael 59
why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14) Feb '17 National treasure 12
Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09) Feb '17 Lover of Ethiopia 32
The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it Feb '17 GreaterEthiopia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,502 • Total comments across all topics: 279,951,570

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC