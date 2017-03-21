AnchorFinalizing GERD & attracting power investm...
On March 08, 2017 COMESA reported that, Genale Dawa III Dam is near to completion which will enhance Ethiopia's energy capacity. It said the Dam is targeting to generate more than 250MW.
