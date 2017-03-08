An open letter to the South African President, Jacob Zuma:
I strongly believe that moral and ethical responsibility is way more binding and powerful law for any human being, unless that human being is not the "right human being". The man made law, the kind that people mad to control and punish unlawful ones is followed by many just to avoid being caught by law enforcement agents, not because of the FEAR that doing evil things is NOT morally and ethically right.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12)
|Feb 21
|blahblah
|276
|Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15)
|Feb 20
|Gelleta
|113
|Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House
|Feb 20
|Gelleta
|4
|Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12)
|Feb 20
|Caleb YIsrael
|59
|why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14)
|Feb 20
|National treasure
|12
|Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09)
|Feb 19
|Lover of Ethiopia
|32
|The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it
|Feb 19
|GreaterEthiopia
|1
