An open letter to the South African P...

An open letter to the South African President, Jacob Zuma:

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Tigrai Online

I strongly believe that moral and ethical responsibility is way more binding and powerful law for any human being, unless that human being is not the "right human being". The man made law, the kind that people mad to control and punish unlawful ones is followed by many just to avoid being caught by law enforcement agents, not because of the FEAR that doing evil things is NOT morally and ethically right.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tigrai Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12) Feb 21 blahblah 276
Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15) Feb 20 Gelleta 113
Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House Feb 20 Gelleta 4
Poll Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12) Feb 20 Caleb YIsrael 59
why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14) Feb 20 National treasure 12
Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09) Feb 19 Lover of Ethiopia 32
The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it Feb 19 GreaterEthiopia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,877 • Total comments across all topics: 279,506,281

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC