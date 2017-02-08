Addis set to colorfully celebrate Adw...

Addis set to colorfully celebrate Adwa Victory

Wednesday Read more: Walta Information Centre

The Addis Ababa City Administration said that it is organizing different programs to colorfully celebrate the 121th Adwa Victory during the Eve and on the day. The Addis Ababa City Administration and Mayor's Office are cooperatively working to celebrate the day lauder than ever before.

Chicago, IL

