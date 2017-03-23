Addis Ababa Trade Bureau introduces coupon retailing method
The Addis Ababa City Administration said today that it has introduced a coupon retailing method at Ethiopian Consumers Association branch shops to ensure a fair distribution of basic goods among the city residents. Following the government salary adjustment made to public servants recently, the private shops across the city have exponentially raised the price tags of consumer goods such as edible oil, sugar and fruits.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12)
|Feb '17
|blahblah
|276
|Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15)
|Feb '17
|Gelleta
|113
|Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House
|Feb '17
|Gelleta
|4
|Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12)
|Feb '17
|Caleb YIsrael
|59
|why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|National treasure
|12
|Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09)
|Feb '17
|Lover of Ethiopia
|32
|The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it
|Feb '17
|GreaterEthiopia
|1
