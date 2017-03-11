110 passengers land, take off from Kaduna Airport with Ethiopian Airline Boeing 787

By Favour Nnabugwu One hundred and ten passengers, Wednesday, landed and took off from Kaduna International Airport with Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 787 flight at 11:30am Nigerian Time. Ethiopian Airline Boeing 787 landed in Kaduna International Airport with 50 passengers from Addis Ababa @ 11.30am and took off with 60 passengers to Addis Ababa @ 12.50 pm The airline landed at the airport with 50 passengers from AddisAbaba and took off with 60 passengers from the same airport to same destination.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.