Yemeni brothers reunite with father after Trump travel ban
Two Yemeni brothers who were denied entry in America under Trump's executive order finally reunited with their father Monday - more than a week after filing a lawsuit for their travel ban treatment. Tareq and Ammar Aquel Mohammed Aziz drew a round of applause as they walked through Washington-Dulles International Airport in the morning and embraced their father.
Ethiopia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ethiopia needs population control: 2 Child Policy (Mar '16)
|8 hr
|Tes
|17
|Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House
|Feb 3
|DCfred
|1
|why do ethiopians hate african americans? (Jul '12)
|Feb 3
|Chess
|104
|Ethiopians are NOT Black!!!!! (Feb '12)
|Feb 3
|EnlightenedOne
|2,729
|Did Haile Selassie accepted being considered as... (Oct '09)
|Feb 1
|The bitter cup
|63
|Why Ethiopian girls are different than the othe... (Oct '09)
|Jan 31
|Blackwoman23
|218
|Do you think Ethiopian women and Somali men sui... (Nov '13)
|Jan 30
|stateofemergency
|47
