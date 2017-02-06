Yemeni brothers reunite with father a...

Yemeni brothers reunite with father after Trump travel ban

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Two Yemeni brothers who were denied entry in America under Trump's executive order finally reunited with their father Monday - more than a week after filing a lawsuit for their travel ban treatment. Tareq and Ammar Aquel Mohammed Aziz drew a round of applause as they walked through Washington-Dulles International Airport in the morning and embraced their father.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ethiopia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ethiopia needs population control: 2 Child Policy (Mar '16) 8 hr Tes 17
Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House Feb 3 DCfred 1
why do ethiopians hate african americans? (Jul '12) Feb 3 Chess 104
Ethiopians are NOT Black!!!!! (Feb '12) Feb 3 EnlightenedOne 2,729
Did Haile Selassie accepted being considered as... (Oct '09) Feb 1 The bitter cup 63
Why Ethiopian girls are different than the othe... (Oct '09) Jan 31 Blackwoman23 218
Do you think Ethiopian women and Somali men sui... (Nov '13) Jan 30 stateofemergency 47
See all Ethiopia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ethiopia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Ethiopia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,017 • Total comments across all topics: 278,627,576

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC