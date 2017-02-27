Will "African Lion" Ethiopia sustain ...

Will "African Lion" Ethiopia sustain fast growth?

2 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Kenyan media outlets have it well covered recently that Ethiopia is about to overtake Kenya and become the leading economy in East Africa. Building on decade-long double-digit growth catalyzed by enormous government spending on infrastructure, the size of the Ethiopian economy, in terms of Gross Domestic Product measurements, will reach 69.2 billion U.S. dollars, according to projections the International Monetary Fund made for 2016.

Chicago, IL

