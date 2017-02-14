Video: India arrests Nigerian Okonkwo with ingested cocaine
India's Narcotics Control Bureau has recovered 1.3 kilograms of fine quality Colombian cocaine stashed in 90 capsules from the stomach of a Nigerian , who had come to Delhi from Lome, Togo. According to The Times of India, the accused was taken to hospital where an X-ray confirmed the presence of foreign bodies in his stomach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Add your comments below
Ethiopia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i have impregnated my own sister what should i ... (Jul '12)
|Mon
|Incest guru
|46
|Why do Habesha women prefer Somali men
|Mon
|Agame Hunter
|2
|Do you think Ethiopian women and Somali men sui... (Nov '13)
|Mon
|Ethio48
|48
|Why Ethiopian girls are different than the othe... (Oct '09)
|Feb 12
|Anonymous
|221
|Ethiopians are NOT Black!!!!! (Feb '12)
|Feb 12
|King28
|2,731
|TPLF too lenient to Eritreans in Ethiopia
|Feb 12
|Agame Hunter
|2
|Most ETHIOPIANS are Very Very Dark/blue WitH Ha... (May '12)
|Feb 11
|EthioHaja
|52
Find what you want!
Search Ethiopia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC