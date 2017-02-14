Video: India arrests Nigerian Okonkwo...

Video: India arrests Nigerian Okonkwo with ingested cocaine

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 12 Read more: Vanguard

India's Narcotics Control Bureau has recovered 1.3 kilograms of fine quality Colombian cocaine stashed in 90 capsules from the stomach of a Nigerian , who had come to Delhi from Lome, Togo. According to The Times of India, the accused was taken to hospital where an X-ray confirmed the presence of foreign bodies in his stomach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ethiopia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
i have impregnated my own sister what should i ... (Jul '12) Mon Incest guru 46
Why do Habesha women prefer Somali men Mon Agame Hunter 2
Do you think Ethiopian women and Somali men sui... (Nov '13) Mon Ethio48 48
Why Ethiopian girls are different than the othe... (Oct '09) Feb 12 Anonymous 221
Ethiopians are NOT Black!!!!! (Feb '12) Feb 12 King28 2,731
TPLF too lenient to Eritreans in Ethiopia Feb 12 Agame Hunter 2
Most ETHIOPIANS are Very Very Dark/blue WitH Ha... (May '12) Feb 11 EthioHaja 52
See all Ethiopia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ethiopia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Al Franken
More from around the web
 

Ethiopia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,765 • Total comments across all topics: 278,873,209

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC