US travel ban 'not best way to protec...

US travel ban 'not best way to protect' America: UN

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Nerve News

United Nations, Feb 1 - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said here on Wednesday that the US travel ban imposed on refugees and immigrants from seven Middle East and North African countries is not the way to best protect the US or any other country, voicing his hope that this measure should be removed sooner rather than later. The secretary-general made the remarks in response to a question as he was briefing reporters here on his travel to Ethiopia, where he attended an African Union summit, Xinhua reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ethiopia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Did Haile Selassie accepted being considered as... (Oct '09) 9 hr The bitter cup 63
Why Ethiopian girls are different than the othe... (Oct '09) Tue Blackwoman23 218
Do you think Ethiopian women and Somali men sui... (Nov '13) Mon stateofemergency 47
Eritrean poverty in images Mon stateofemergency 2
Most ETHIOPIANS are Very Very Dark/blue WitH Ha... (May '12) Sun Kitcho 51
why do ethiopians hate african americans? (Jul '12) Sun Kitcho 102
Ethiopian Jokes Reloaded.lol (Jun '10) Jan 21 alexan2233 71
See all Ethiopia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ethiopia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Ethiopia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,314 • Total comments across all topics: 278,462,975

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC