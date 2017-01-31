US travel ban 'not best way to protect' America: UN

United Nations, Feb 1 - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said here on Wednesday that the US travel ban imposed on refugees and immigrants from seven Middle East and North African countries is not the way to best protect the US or any other country, voicing his hope that this measure should be removed sooner rather than later. The secretary-general made the remarks in response to a question as he was briefing reporters here on his travel to Ethiopia, where he attended an African Union summit, Xinhua reported.

