UPDATE 2-Ethiopian Airlines revenues rise, says U.S. travel ban causing confusion
ADDIS ABABA, Feb 7 Ethiopian Airlines' chief executive said on Tuesday that a U.S. order temporarily halting immigration from seven Muslim-majority states was creating confusion for passengers but was not having much impact overall on its operations. Tewolde Gebremariam also told Reuters the airline's revenue rose 10.3 percent to 54.5 billion birr in the 2015/16 fiscal year, while passenger numbers climbed 18 percent to 7.6 million.
