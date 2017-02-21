UPDATE 1-Nigeria postpones investment...

UPDATE 1-Nigeria postpones investment conference due to Abuja airport closure

Friday Feb 24 Read more: Reuters

Feb 24 Nigeria has postponed for three months a trade conference meant to drum up badly-needed investment due to the temporary closure of its capital's international airport, the organisers said on Friday. The delay is the first sign that government and business activity will be impacted by the six-week closure of Abuja airport for runway repairs just as Africa's biggest economy grapples with recession.

