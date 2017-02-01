UN Chief Guterres Expresses Concern Over Plight Of Refugees Amid Restrictions

By Manik Mehta UNITED NATIONS, Feb 1 -- Responding to the ongoing clampdown in the US and other countries over the admission of foreign refugees fleeing persecution, death and displacement, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres expressed concern on Tuesday over decisions taken around the world that can undermine the integrity of the international refugee protectionist regime. "Refugees fleeing conflict and persecution are finding more and more borders closed and increasingly restricted access to the protection they need and are entitled to receive, according to international refugee law," the UN chief said in a statement.

