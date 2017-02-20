Turkey's University confers Honorary Doctorate Degree on President Mulatu
Turkey's Istanbul Kemerburgaz University conferred an Honorary Degree on Dr. Mulatu Teshome, President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Walta Information Centre.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ethiopia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do Habesha women prefer Somali men
|2 hr
|Agame Hunter
|2
|Do you think Ethiopian women and Somali men sui... (Nov '13)
|8 hr
|Ethio48
|48
|Why Ethiopian girls are different than the othe... (Oct '09)
|Sun
|Anonymous
|221
|Ethiopians are NOT Black!!!!! (Feb '12)
|Sun
|King28
|2,731
|TPLF too lenient to Eritreans in Ethiopia
|Sun
|Agame Hunter
|2
|Most ETHIOPIANS are Very Very Dark/blue WitH Ha... (May '12)
|Sat
|EthioHaja
|52
|The meaning of the word "gala". (Dec '11)
|Feb 9
|Doro
|59
Find what you want!
Search Ethiopia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC