Turkey's University confers Honorary ...

Turkey's University confers Honorary Doctorate Degree on President Mulatu

Saturday

Turkey's Istanbul Kemerburgaz University conferred an Honorary Degree on Dr. Mulatu Teshome, President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

Ethiopia

