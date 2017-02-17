TPLF verses Family history of Ethiopian intellectuals trying to teach ...

Only two months after the death of Emperor Yohannes, Menelik signed the Wuchale treaty on May 2, 1889 conceding Eritrea to the Italians, notwithstanding the valorous manner with which it was defended for nearly two decades by Emperor Yohannes's Commander, Ras Alula. Here is the history of the people behind TPLF but what is the family history of the western based Ethiopian intellectuals who have been tutoring Tigraians how to be good Ethiopians? Tigraistepped into the 20thcentury with a conclusion of two devastating wars which were known as the battle of Adwa in 1896 and Italian second aggression against Ethiopia in 1935.The battle of Adwa captured the interest of many newspapers and historians.

