The Role of the Weyanes in the East A...

The Role of the Weyanes in the East African Region

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Tigrai Online

Historically the people of Tigray have been mobilizing and leading peoples of the horn of Africa to defend from foreign and unfair attacks originated from Europe and Egypt. These people by nature are very patient and tolerant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tigrai Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ethiopia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why do Habesha women prefer Somali men 6 hr Agame Hunter 2
Do you think Ethiopian women and Somali men sui... (Nov '13) 13 hr Ethio48 48
Why Ethiopian girls are different than the othe... (Oct '09) Sun Anonymous 221
Ethiopians are NOT Black!!!!! (Feb '12) Sun King28 2,731
TPLF too lenient to Eritreans in Ethiopia Sun Agame Hunter 2
Most ETHIOPIANS are Very Very Dark/blue WitH Ha... (May '12) Sat EthioHaja 52
The meaning of the word "gala". (Dec '11) Feb 9 Doro 59
See all Ethiopia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ethiopia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Ethiopia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,470 • Total comments across all topics: 278,834,620

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC