The GERD and Ethiopian People Firm Stand

The GERD and Ethiopian People Firm Stand

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: Walta Information Centre

As it is known, our country has been living in poverty and backwardness for centuries. And its people have been for years' victim of famine and drought as they were unable to benefit from any developmental efforts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Walta Information Centre.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ethiopia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15) 6 hr Gelleta 113
Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House 6 hr Gelleta 4
Poll Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12) 21 hr Caleb YIsrael 59
why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14) 23 hr National treasure 12
Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12) Sun Zrubber1 275
Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09) Sun Lover of Ethiopia 32
The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it Sun GreaterEthiopia 1
See all Ethiopia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ethiopia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Ethiopia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,276 • Total comments across all topics: 279,029,433

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC