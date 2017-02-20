The GERD and Ethiopian People Firm Stand
As it is known, our country has been living in poverty and backwardness for centuries. And its people have been for years' victim of famine and drought as they were unable to benefit from any developmental efforts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Walta Information Centre.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ethiopia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15)
|6 hr
|Gelleta
|113
|Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House
|6 hr
|Gelleta
|4
|Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12)
|21 hr
|Caleb YIsrael
|59
|why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14)
|23 hr
|National treasure
|12
|Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12)
|Sun
|Zrubber1
|275
|Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09)
|Sun
|Lover of Ethiopia
|32
|The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it
|Sun
|GreaterEthiopia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ethiopia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC