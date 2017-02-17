The fight is on to save Toronto's endangered languages
Enas Adose at a recording session in which she will speak Harari, a language from Eastern Ethiopia. From Harari, spoken in eastern Ethiopia, to Bukhori, spoken by Bukharan Jews in central Asia, an organization is looking to record Toronto's linguistic diversity before it's too late.
