Ten Commandments search is reopened i...

Ten Commandments search is reopened in Jerusalem

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

The Ark of the Covenant, a wooden and gold-plated box, is believed to contain the famous stone tablets which bear the Ten Commandments. Moses and Joshua bowing before the Ark of the Covenant, which was believed to be kept at the ancient site of Kiriath-Jearim, in west Jerusalem, for two decades An ancient biblical text claims that the prophet Jeremiah buried the Ark in a cave on Mount Nebo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ethiopia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
i have impregnated my own sister what should i ... (Jul '12) 14 hr Incest guru 46
Why do Habesha women prefer Somali men 23 hr Agame Hunter 2
Do you think Ethiopian women and Somali men sui... (Nov '13) Mon Ethio48 48
Why Ethiopian girls are different than the othe... (Oct '09) Sun Anonymous 221
Ethiopians are NOT Black!!!!! (Feb '12) Sun King28 2,731
TPLF too lenient to Eritreans in Ethiopia Sun Agame Hunter 2
Most ETHIOPIANS are Very Very Dark/blue WitH Ha... (May '12) Sat EthioHaja 52
See all Ethiopia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ethiopia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Ethiopia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,315 • Total comments across all topics: 278,853,712

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC