Sudan, UN discuss ways to deliver humanitarian aid to Two Areas
Sudan's presidential aide Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid and UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, Marta Ruedas on Wednesday have discussed ways to enhance cooperation to deliver humanitarian assistance to the Two Areas. South Kordofan and neighbouring Blue Nile states, also known as the "Two Areas" have been the scene of violent conflict between the SPLM-N and Sudanese army since 2011.
