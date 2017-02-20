Sudan: The Impact of Halayb Dispute On the Sudanese-Egyptian Relations

President Beshir has stated that Halayb triangle would remain Sudanese, explaining: "The first general elections held in Sudan under the Anglo-Egyptian Condominium covered Halayb as a Sudanese constituency," adding: "Elections constitute a genuine sovereign exercise." The Sudan has called upon Egypt for directing negotiation over Halayb and Shalateen like what it did with Saudi Arabia about Sanafir and Tiran Red Sea islands last April or take the issue to an international arbitration.

