Sudan: The Impact of Halayb Dispute On the Sudanese-Egyptian Relations
President Beshir has stated that Halayb triangle would remain Sudanese, explaining: "The first general elections held in Sudan under the Anglo-Egyptian Condominium covered Halayb as a Sudanese constituency," adding: "Elections constitute a genuine sovereign exercise." The Sudan has called upon Egypt for directing negotiation over Halayb and Shalateen like what it did with Saudi Arabia about Sanafir and Tiran Red Sea islands last April or take the issue to an international arbitration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Add your comments below
Ethiopia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do Habesha women prefer Somali men
|2 hr
|Agame Hunter
|2
|Do you think Ethiopian women and Somali men sui... (Nov '13)
|8 hr
|Ethio48
|48
|Why Ethiopian girls are different than the othe... (Oct '09)
|Sun
|Anonymous
|221
|Ethiopians are NOT Black!!!!! (Feb '12)
|Sun
|King28
|2,731
|TPLF too lenient to Eritreans in Ethiopia
|Sun
|Agame Hunter
|2
|Most ETHIOPIANS are Very Very Dark/blue WitH Ha... (May '12)
|Sat
|EthioHaja
|52
|The meaning of the word "gala". (Dec '11)
|Feb 9
|Doro
|59
Find what you want!
Search Ethiopia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC