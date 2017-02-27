Six years on, Grand Ethiopian Renaiss...

Six years on, Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam is 56 percent complete

Addis Ababa has completed 56 percent of the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, announced Ethiopian Minister of Communications and Information Technology Debretsion Gebremichael. The dam will soon be able to generate 750 megawatts, Ezega news website quoted the minister as saying at a press conference on Saturday that coincided with the sixth anniversary of commencing construction work on the dam.

