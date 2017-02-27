Six years on, Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam is 56 percent complete
Addis Ababa has completed 56 percent of the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, announced Ethiopian Minister of Communications and Information Technology Debretsion Gebremichael. The dam will soon be able to generate 750 megawatts, Ezega news website quoted the minister as saying at a press conference on Saturday that coincided with the sixth anniversary of commencing construction work on the dam.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12)
|Feb 21
|blahblah
|276
|Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15)
|Feb 20
|Gelleta
|113
|Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House
|Feb 20
|Gelleta
|4
|Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12)
|Feb 20
|Caleb YIsrael
|59
|why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14)
|Feb 20
|National treasure
|12
|Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09)
|Feb 19
|Lover of Ethiopia
|32
|The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it
|Feb 19
|GreaterEthiopia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC