Rimbaud drawings, poem for Verlaine, up for auction

A photo taken in Paris on February 4, 2017 shows a receipt made on behalf of Ethiopian Emperor Menelik II and signed on June 23, 1889 in Harar, Ethiopia, by French poet Arthur Rimbaud. The document is part of a collection, including Rimbaud's first known drawings, to be auctioned at Sotheby's Paris on February 8, 2017.

