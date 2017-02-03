Rimbaud drawings, poem for Verlaine, ...

Rimbaud drawings, poem for Verlaine, up for auction

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Art Daily

A photo taken in Paris on February 4, 2017 shows a receipt made on behalf of Ethiopian Emperor Menelik II and signed on June 23, 1889 in Harar, Ethiopia, by French poet Arthur Rimbaud. The document is part of a collection, including Rimbaud's first known drawings, to be auctioned at Sotheby's Paris on February 8, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ethiopia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House Fri DCfred 1
why do ethiopians hate african americans? (Jul '12) Feb 3 Chess 104
Ethiopians are NOT Black!!!!! (Feb '12) Feb 3 EnlightenedOne 2,729
Did Haile Selassie accepted being considered as... (Oct '09) Feb 1 The bitter cup 63
Why Ethiopian girls are different than the othe... (Oct '09) Jan 31 Blackwoman23 218
Do you think Ethiopian women and Somali men sui... (Nov '13) Jan 30 stateofemergency 47
Eritrean poverty in images Jan 30 stateofemergency 2
See all Ethiopia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ethiopia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Ethiopia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,040 • Total comments across all topics: 278,596,819

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC