R. Pankhurst laid to rest at Holy Tri...

R. Pankhurst laid to rest at Holy Trinity Cathedral

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Walta Information Centre

Professor Richard Pankhurst, the prominent historian and researcher on Ethiopia, was laid to rest at the Saint Trinity Cathedral today. President Mulatu Teshome and other senior government officials as well as grieving family members and relatives of the scholar were present at the funeral.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Walta Information Centre.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12) Tue blahblah 276
Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15) Mon Gelleta 113
Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House Mon Gelleta 4
Poll Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12) Mon Caleb YIsrael 59
why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14) Mon National treasure 12
Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09) Sun Lover of Ethiopia 32
The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it Feb 19 GreaterEthiopia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. NASA
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,653 • Total comments across all topics: 279,064,295

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC