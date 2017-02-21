R. Pankhurst laid to rest at Holy Trinity Cathedral
Professor Richard Pankhurst, the prominent historian and researcher on Ethiopia, was laid to rest at the Saint Trinity Cathedral today. President Mulatu Teshome and other senior government officials as well as grieving family members and relatives of the scholar were present at the funeral.
