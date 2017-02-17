Professor Richard Pankhurst passed aw...

Professor Richard Pankhurst passed away at 90

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Walta Information Centre

Prof. Pankhurst was one of Ethiopia's greatest friends during his long and productive life and his scholarship and understanding for Ethiopia will be sorely missed, the Ministry said. According to a press release sent to WIC, Ethiopia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs offers its deepest condolences on the passing of Dr Richard Pankhurst The doyen of historians and scholars of Ethiopia, Dr Pankhurst was one of Ethiopia's greatest friends during his long and productive life, and his scholarship and understanding for Ethiopia will be sorely missed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Walta Information Centre.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ethiopia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Uganda vs Ethiopian in WAR (WHO WOULD WIN) (Apr '12) 4 hr Panda amanuel 59
Ethiopia vs Egypt (Who would win?) (Dec '08) 5 hr Panda amanuel 3,607
Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15) 11 hr Somali Queen 110
Ethiopia vs USA, who would win ? (Jun '13) 16 hr Amanuel 12
Ethiopian Apostolic Pentecostal Wed Manny 3
i have impregnated my own sister what should i ... (Jul '12) Feb 13 Incest guru 46
Why do Habesha women prefer Somali men Feb 13 Agame Hunter 2
See all Ethiopia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ethiopia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Ethiopia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,612 • Total comments across all topics: 278,943,808

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC