Professor Richard Pankhurst passed away at 90

Prof. Pankhurst was one of Ethiopia's greatest friends during his long and productive life and his scholarship and understanding for Ethiopia will be sorely missed, the Ministry said. According to a press release sent to WIC, Ethiopia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs offers its deepest condolences on the passing of Dr Richard Pankhurst The doyen of historians and scholars of Ethiopia, Dr Pankhurst was one of Ethiopia's greatest friends during his long and productive life, and his scholarship and understanding for Ethiopia will be sorely missed.

